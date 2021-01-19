Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: is it safe for kids to go back to school? And what about the new mutant strain?

By Asha Bowen, Head, Skin Health, Telethon Kids Institute
Archana Koirala, Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist, University of Sydney
Fiona Russell, Principal research fellow, University of Melbourne
Kristine Macartney, Professor, Discipline of Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Sydney
Margie Danchin, Associate Professor, University of Melbourne, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Based on closely following outbreaks in schools and early learning centres across Australia throughout 2020, we have enough evidence to show how students can return to school safely.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


