Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forget about the trade spat – coal is passé in much of China, and that's a bigger problem for Australia

By Hao Tan, Associate professor, University of Newcastle
Elizabeth Thurbon, Scientia Associate Professor in International Relations / International Political Economy, UNSW
John Mathews, Professor Emeritus, Macquarie Business School, Macquarie University
Sung-Young Kim, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Discipline of Politics & International Relations, Macquarie School of Social Sciences, Macquarie University
Share this article
Australian coal exports to China plummeted last year. While this is due in part to recent trade tensions between Australia and China, our research suggests coal plant closures are a bigger threat to Australia’s export coal in the long term.

China unofficially banned Australian coal in mid-2020. Some 70 ships carrying Australian coal have reportedly been unable to unload in China since October.

This is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ In Mozambique, a tug of war between public health and digital rights during the pandemic
~ Tunisia’s fight against COVID-19 unmasks shaky ground for digital rights
~ COVID-19, digital rights and Nigeria's emerging surveillance state
~ Big Tech's swift reaction to Capitol rioters reveals new face of corporate political power – and a threat to American democracy
~ Family matters: why people can hold political views that disadvantage their own sex
~ Sydney Festival review: The Rise and Fall of Saint George shows the transformative power of music
~ Not feeling motivated to tackle those sneaky COVID kilos? Try these 4 healthy eating tips instead
~ Coronavirus: is it safe for kids to go back to school? And what about the new mutant strain?
~ Ideology triumphs over evidence: Morrison government drops the ball on banking reform
~ As Joe Biden prepares to become president, the US still reels from the deadly consequences of 'alternative facts'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter