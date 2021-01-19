Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Janet Yellen can do about climate change as US Treasury secretary

By Rachel Kyte, Dean of the Fletcher School, Tufts University
The former Federal Reserve chair has the experience and broad respect to get businesses to move on climate change and to lay the foundation for real and lasting progress.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


