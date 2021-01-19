Tolerance.ca
America divided: never has the pursuit of happiness seemed so far off

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Harold D Clarke, Ashbel Smith Professor, School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences, University of Texas at Dallas
Marianne Stewart, Professor of Political Science, University of Texas at Dallas
As Washington hosts a presidential inauguration under strict security lockdown, the US has rarely been more divided and unhappy. The shocking mob invasion of Capitol Hill is the most obvious manifestation of this – but in the background lurks the the COVID-19 pandemic. This has taken a horrific toll on human life and wellbeing – the US currently leads the world in confirmed cases and fatalities.

According to the Johns…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


