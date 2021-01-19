Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why community participation in schooling is struggling in Nigeria: a view from the ground

By Máiréad Dunne, Professor of Sociology of Education, University of Sussex
Sara Humphreys, Visiting Research Fellow, University of Sussex
Nigeria has more out-of-school children than any other country in the world. Around 10.5 million children between the ages of 5 and 14 are not in school.

A key government strategy to get more children into school, and improve school quality, is to increase parental and community participation.

Parental and community involvement in various aspects of schooling – ensuring that children go to school, contributing…


