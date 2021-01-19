Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 policy briefs must be realistic: a review by young southern African scientists

By Puleng Segalo, Professor of Psychology, University of South Africa
Adeyemi Oladapo Aremu, Associate professor, North-West University
Pradeep Kumar, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics at Department of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of the Witwatersrand
Just over a year after the coronavirus was first reported in China countries are still reeling from its effects. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, has infected over 90 million people globally and resulted in more than 1.9 million deaths. In January 2021, South Africa has the highest number of cases on the African continent and has seen…


© The Conversation -


