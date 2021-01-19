Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hospitals are near their limits – computer models can help keep their doors open

By Robert Van Der Meer, Professor of Management Science, University of Strathclyde
Gillian Hopkins Anderson, Research Associate, Management Science, Strathclyde Business School, University of Strathclyde, University of Strathclyde
Coronavirus is causing a strain on health services around the world. Just last week, over 80% of critical care beds in England were full, with warnings of hospitals hitting their limits in the coming days.

Because of the fast moving and uncertain nature of the pandemic, it is difficult to predict with any certainty how many beds will be required, even over a relatively short timescale. One option would be to reduce admissions of non-COVID…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


