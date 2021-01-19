Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is a vegan diet healthier? Five reasons why we can't tell for sure

By Keren Papier, Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
Anika Knüppel, Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
Tammy Tong, Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
While there are many reasons why a person may choose to go vegan, health is often cited as a popular motive. But although vegan diets are often touted as being “healthier” in the media, this isn’t always reflected by scientific research.

While some research has shown that vegan diets have positive health effects, such as lower risks of heart disease, diabetes and diverticular…


© The Conversation -


