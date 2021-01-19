Is a vegan diet healthier? Five reasons why we can't tell for sure
By Keren Papier, Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
Anika Knüppel, Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
Tammy Tong, Nutritional Epidemiologist, University of Oxford
While there are many reasons why a person may choose to go vegan, health is often cited as a popular motive. But although vegan diets are often touted as being “healthier” in the media, this isn’t always reflected by scientific research.
While some research has shown that vegan diets have positive health effects, such as lower risks of heart disease, diabetes and diverticular…
