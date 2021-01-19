Cheaper solar power means low-income families can also benefit – with the right kind of help
By Galen Barbose, Research Scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Eric O’Shaughnessy, Research Consultant, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Ryan Wiser, Senior Scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Solar power doesn't have to be just for the wealthy anymore. With the right kind of financial incentives, households at all income levels can benefit from affordable clean energy.
