Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My research helped uncover a long-lost right-wing provocateur – but then I turned away from her work

By Carole Sargent, Literary Historian; Founding Director of the Office of Scholarly Publications, Georgetown University
Share this article
Years ago I discovered a shocking early English political satirist when a professor urged me not study her. Dismissing what I assumed was his liberal bias, I claimed bipartisan curiosity and dove in anyway. You could say I fell for the clickbait.

What I found went beyond politics. To explain why I later stopped studying her, I said she sounded like “the Ann Coulter of 1709,” after the modern right-wing commentator. The satirist, London playwright Delarivier Manley, wrote and flourished between 1690 and 1720. In 1709 she anonymously published “The New Atalantis,” two bestselling books…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Now's the time to rethink your relationship with nature
~ We need hard science, not software, to power our post-pandemic recovery
~ Parasites: what causes some species to evolve to exploit others
~ Zoom work relationships are a lot harder to build – unless you can pick up on colleagues' nonverbal cues
~ Figs show that nonnative species can invade ecosystems by forming unexpected partnerships
~ Cheaper solar power means low-income families can also benefit – with the right kind of help
~ For these students, using data in sports is about more than winning games
~ Biden can transform the US from a humanitarian laggard into a global leader – here's how
~ Trump sees power as private property – a habit shared by autocrats throughout the ages
~ Tooth or consequences: Even during a pandemic avoiding the dentist can be bad for your oral health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter