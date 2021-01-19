Trump sees power as private property – a habit shared by autocrats throughout the ages
By Fernanda G Nicola, Professor of Law, American University
Günter Frankenberg, Professor of Public Law, Legal Philosophy and Comparative Law, Goethe University Frankfurt am Main
In claiming the election was "stolen" from him and using the office of the president to the benefit of his family, Trump dips into the authoritarian playbook to convert power into property.
- Tuesday, January 19, 2021