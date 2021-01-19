Is COVID-19 infecting wild animals? We're testing species from bats to seals to find out
By Jonathan Runstadler, Professor of Infectious Disease and Global Health, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine, Tufts University
Kaitlin Sawatzki, Postdoctoral Infectious Disease Researcher, Tufts University
COVID-19 has been found in pets, zoo animals and in a wild mink in Utah. Monitoring wildlife for COVID-19 is important for animals and humans, both of whom face risks from a jumping virus.
