Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: How is history written and who writes it?

By Marion Löffler, Reader in Welsh History, Cardiff University
How is history written and who writes it? – Zoe, aged ten, Glasgow, Scotland

Thinking about who writes history is very important if we want to figure out how it is written. Lots of things influence how we see the world. This includes our education, where we come from, whether we are male or female, rich or poor. All these things affect how historians write the history of people, families, communities and societies in the past.

For a long time, the people who wrote history were mostly educated men: from the “father of history”, the ancient Greek


