Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon must end impunity for human rights abuses following UN Human Rights Council review

Share this article
The government of Lebanon must heed the recommendations of the international community and do much more to fulfil, respect and protect human rights, putting an end to impunity underpinning the drastic erosion of fundamental economic, social and civil rights, Amnesty International said today, following Lebanon’s Universal Periodical Review (UPR) before the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday 18 January.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Lebanon: Dire Conditions for Syrian Refugees in Border Town
~ An inauguration like no other
~ An inauguration like no other
~ Pentagon moves Israel under Central Command
~ Another Political Activist Jailed in Russia
~ Proposed UN Cybercrime Treaty Could Undermine Human Rights
~ Russian Authorities Jail Poisoned Putin Critic
~ Another Political Activist Jailed in Russia
~ Trumpism doesn't end with Trump — NZ needs to take a firmer stand against a global threat to democracy
~ The Conversation's submission to the Australian Senate Inquiry into the News Media Bargaining Code
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter