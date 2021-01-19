Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed UN Cybercrime Treaty Could Undermine Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image U.N. headquarters Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. © AP Photo/Jeenah Moon   Update: The meeting over the cybercrime treaty has been delayed until May.  United Nations member states are meeting this week to start a process for a cybercrime treaty. Among its champions are some of the world’s most repressive governments, and the initiative raises serious human rights concerns.   That Russia proposed this treaty should give UN delegations pause. In recent years, Russia has significantly expanded laws and regulations tightening control over internet infrastructure, online content,…


