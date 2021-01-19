Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

An inauguration like no other

Except for rare cases, the inauguration of a new president symbolizes the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. But how and why will Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden be unique? Plus, The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between rich and poor countries will prolong the global pandemic.


© Voice of America -


