Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An inauguration like no other

Share this article
Except for rare cases, the inauguration of a new president symbolizes the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. But how and why will Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden be unique? Plus, The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between rich and poor countries will prolong the global pandemic.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ Caravan communities: older, underinsured and overexposed to cyclones, storms and disasters
~ Proposed UN Cybercrime Treaty Could Undermine Human Rights
~ Russian Authorities Jail Poisoned Putin Critic
~ New research suggests 1.5C climate target will be out of reach without greener COVID-19 recovery plans
~ 6 ways to help kids express their feelings about the coronavirus pandemic through art
~ Caribbean calls for global summit to address fair COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
~ Alexei Navalny: Novichok didn't stop Russian opposition leader – but a prison sentence might
~ Tokyo Olympics: An ethical approach will determine whether athletes should get vaccinated ahead of the public
~ Trump-fuelled chaos shows democracy is in trouble — here's how to change course
~ Mountains, a fragile source of life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter