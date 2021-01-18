Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New research suggests 1.5C climate target will be out of reach without greener COVID-19 recovery plans

By H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Concordia University Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability, Concordia University
Kasia Tokarska, Postdoctoral research fellow, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Share this article
Several countries have made pledges to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century. But new research finds the remaining carbon budget will be depleted before we get there.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 6 ways to help kids express their feelings about the coronavirus pandemic through art
~ Caribbean calls for global summit to address fair COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
~ Alexei Navalny: Novichok didn't stop Russian opposition leader – but a prison sentence might
~ Tokyo Olympics: An ethical approach will determine whether athletes should get vaccinated ahead of the public
~ Trump-fuelled chaos shows democracy is in trouble — here's how to change course
~ Mountains, a fragile source of life
~ Sydney Festival review: Circa's Humans 2.0 is a visceral delight
~ Despite appearances, this government isn't really Keynesian, as its budget update shows
~ Do you feel undervalued and overworked? COVID-19 is likely to affect the employed too
~ To learn at home, kids need more than just teaching materials. Their brain must also adapt to the context
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter