New research suggests 1.5C climate target will be out of reach without greener COVID-19 recovery plans
By H. Damon Matthews, Professor and Concordia University Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability, Concordia University
Kasia Tokarska, Postdoctoral research fellow, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Several countries have made pledges to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century. But new research finds the remaining carbon budget will be depleted before we get there.
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 18, 2021