Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 ways to help kids express their feelings about the coronavirus pandemic through art

By Nikki Martyn, Program Head of Early Childhood Studies, University of Guelph-Humber
Share this article
Art can be a way to promote and support mental health in children, and understanding children's experiences through the pandemic as seen through children's art may help support them into the future.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New research suggests 1.5C climate target will be out of reach without greener COVID-19 recovery plans
~ Caribbean calls for global summit to address fair COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
~ Alexei Navalny: Novichok didn't stop Russian opposition leader – but a prison sentence might
~ Tokyo Olympics: An ethical approach will determine whether athletes should get vaccinated ahead of the public
~ Trump-fuelled chaos shows democracy is in trouble — here's how to change course
~ Mountains, a fragile source of life
~ Sydney Festival review: Circa's Humans 2.0 is a visceral delight
~ Despite appearances, this government isn't really Keynesian, as its budget update shows
~ Do you feel undervalued and overworked? COVID-19 is likely to affect the employed too
~ To learn at home, kids need more than just teaching materials. Their brain must also adapt to the context
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter