Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caribbean calls for global summit to address fair COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
CARICOM is 'deeply concerned at the current prospect of inequitable access to vaccines,' noting that smaller countries would inevitably find it difficult to compete.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Alexei Navalny: Novichok didn't stop Russian opposition leader – but a prison sentence might
~ Tokyo Olympics: An ethical approach will determine whether athletes should get vaccinated ahead of the public
~ Trump-fuelled chaos shows democracy is in trouble — here's how to change course
~ Mountains, a fragile source of life
~ Sydney Festival review: Circa's Humans 2.0 is a visceral delight
~ Despite appearances, this government isn't really Keynesian, as its budget update shows
~ Do you feel undervalued and overworked? COVID-19 is likely to affect the employed too
~ To learn at home, kids need more than just teaching materials. Their brain must also adapt to the context
~ Dan Tehan's daunting new role: restoring trade with China in a hostile political environment
~ The economy can't guarantee a job. It can guarantee a liveable income for other work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter