Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tokyo Olympics: An ethical approach will determine whether athletes should get vaccinated ahead of the public

By Kathleen Rodenburg, Assistant Professor, Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Ann Pegoraro, Lang Chair in Sport Management, Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
Lianne Foti, Assistant Professor, Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph
The debate about prioritizing the return of sport during this global pandemic heated up recently when the National Hockey League indicated it would purchase vaccines and then had to rescind this statement.

On Jan. 8, International Olympics Committee (IOC) official Dick Pound suggested that athletes should be prioritized for vaccines so that the Tokyo Olympics can go ahead this…


