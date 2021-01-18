Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump-fuelled chaos shows democracy is in trouble — here's how to change course

By Paul R. Carr, Professeur/Professor (Université du Québec en Outaouais) & Titulaire/Chair, Chaire UNESCO en démocratie, citoyenneté mondiale et éducation transformatoire/ UNESCO Chair in Democracy, Global Citizenship and Transformative Education., Université du Québec en Outaouais (UQO)
Gina Thésée, Professeure/Professor (Université du Québec à Montréal) & Cotitulaire/Co-Chair, Chaire UNESCO en démocratie, citoyenneté mondiale et éducation transformatoire/UNESCO Chair in Democracy, Global Citizenship and Transformative Education., Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
The U.S. illustrates this week that changing a nation's leader without rethinking the system he or she is upholding is no longer acceptable for citizens. We need an improved form of democracy.


