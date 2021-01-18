Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Upgrade rage: why you may have to buy a new device whether you want to or not

By Michael Cowling, Associate Professor - Information & Communication Technology (ICT), CQUniversity Australia
Share this article
We are in a world where so-called smart devices can expire after just a few years so you have to upgrade to the latest model.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Caribbean calls for global summit to address fair COVID-19 vaccine roll-out
~ Alexei Navalny: Novichok didn't stop Russian opposition leader – but a prison sentence might
~ Tokyo Olympics: An ethical approach will determine whether athletes should get vaccinated ahead of the public
~ Trump-fuelled chaos shows democracy is in trouble — here's how to change course
~ Mountains, a fragile source of life
~ Sydney Festival review: Circa's Humans 2.0 is a visceral delight
~ Despite appearances, this government isn't really Keynesian, as its budget update shows
~ Do you feel undervalued and overworked? COVID-19 is likely to affect the employed too
~ To learn at home, kids need more than just teaching materials. Their brain must also adapt to the context
~ Dan Tehan's daunting new role: restoring trade with China in a hostile political environment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter