Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey : Justice for Hrant Dink!

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsOn the eve of the 14th anniversary of the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist, writer and intellectual Hrant Dink and just four days ahead of one of the last hearings in the trial of four people accused in connection with his murder, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Turkish authorities to finally identify all those involved and bring them to justice.The founder and editor of the Turkish and Armenian bilingual newspaper Agos, Dink was gunned down in the street outside the newspaper’s headquarters in Istanbul on 19 January 2


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Fake news: bold visual warnings needed to stop people clicking – new research
~ Are the brains of atheists different to those of religious people? Scientists are trying to find out
~ Joggers and cyclists should wear masks – here's why
~ Forests go into growth 'overdrive' to recover from drought – new study
~ Alzheimer's: new research shows a leap forward in identifying neurons vulnerable to the disease
~ Debate: A geopolitical reading of fear
~ Empty cities have long been a post-apocalyptic trope – now, they are a reality
~ Biden has a congressional shortcut to cancel Trump’s regulatory rollbacks, but it comes with risks
~ COVID-19 vaccines: how and when will lower-income countries get access?
~ Bacon: how you cook it could partially lower cancer risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter