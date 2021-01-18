Tolerance.ca
Are the brains of atheists different to those of religious people? Scientists are trying to find out

By Miguel Farias, Associate Professor in Experimental Psychology, Coventry University
The cognitive study of religion has recently reached a new, unknown land: the minds of unbelievers. Do atheists think differently from religious people? Is there something special about how their brains work? To illustrate what they’ve found, I will focus on three key snapshots.

The first one, from 2003, is probably the most photogenic moment of “neuro-atheism”. Biologist and atheist Richard Dawkins travelled to the lab of Canadian neuroscientist Michael Persinger in the hope of having a religious experience.…


