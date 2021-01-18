Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joggers and cyclists should wear masks – here's why

By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
England is deep into its third lockdown, yet the daily tally of new COVID cases and deaths remains sickeningly high. As Chris Whitty, the country’s chief medical officer, said recently, more needs to be done to bring the pandemic under control.

Masks, which when worn correctly are highly effective in reducing transmission, are already compulsory in indoor public…


© The Conversation -


