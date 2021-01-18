Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forests go into growth 'overdrive' to recover from drought – new study

By Tom Ovenden, PhD Candidate - Forest Ecology, Resilience and Biodiversity Conservation, University of Stirling
Alistair Jump, Professor of Plant Ecology, University of Stirling
One in 12 people could face severe drought every year by 2100, according to a recent study. And water stored on two-thirds of the Earth’s land surface will shrink as the climate warms. As plant ecologists, we’re concerned with what that means for forests – one of the largest carbon sinks and biggest assets the world has in the fight against climate change.

Droughts can stunt forest growth, kill trees and even change how forests function, or what…


