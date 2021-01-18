Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alzheimer's: new research shows a leap forward in identifying neurons vulnerable to the disease

By Eleftheria Kodosaki, Research associate in neuroimmunology, Cardiff University
Knowing what cells are more vulnerable could some day help researchers know why these cells are more vulnerable than others.


