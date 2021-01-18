Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Empty cities have long been a post-apocalyptic trope – now, they are a reality

By Paul Dobraszczyk, Lecturer in Architecture, UCL
Share this article
Carry out a Google image search of the phrase “28 Days Later” and among the many stills and publicity images for the 2002 horror film, one will find a scattering of photographs of London taken during the first COVID-19 lockdown in late March and early April 2020.

At that time, some Londoners described the emptiness of the city as feeling “like the apocalypse or a scene from 28 Days Later”. The comparison of life to art, it seemed, was obvious, exerting an eerie, uncanny effect.

Dead cities are enduring…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkey : Justice for Hrant Dink!
~ Fake news: bold visual warnings needed to stop people clicking – new research
~ Are the brains of atheists different to those of religious people? Scientists are trying to find out
~ Joggers and cyclists should wear masks – here's why
~ Forests go into growth 'overdrive' to recover from drought – new study
~ Alzheimer's: new research shows a leap forward in identifying neurons vulnerable to the disease
~ Debate: A geopolitical reading of fear
~ Biden has a congressional shortcut to cancel Trump’s regulatory rollbacks, but it comes with risks
~ COVID-19 vaccines: how and when will lower-income countries get access?
~ Bacon: how you cook it could partially lower cancer risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter