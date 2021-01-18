Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 vaccines: how and when will lower-income countries get access?

By Rory Horner, Senior Lecturer, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester
With richer countries having bought up most of the leading western vaccines, others are looking to India, China and Russia for supplies.


