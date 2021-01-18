Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bacon: how you cook it could partially lower cancer risk

By Richard Hoffman, Associate lecturer, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
Bacon is a much-loved, comforting breakfast item – during the global pandemic, sales have surged in the US and the UK. But while bacon may be delicious, experts recommend people eat little or no processed meats because of their cancer…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 vaccines: how and when will lower-income countries get access?
~ How anti-vax memes replicate through satire and irony
~ Russia: Alexei Navalny's return adds to an already challenging year for Vladimir Putin
~ Unrest in the US has prompted soul-searching in Europe
~ Bold visual warnings are needed to stop people clicking on fake news
~ Food and healthcare in war-torn Tigray: preliminary insights on what's at stake
~ Discovery of two new giant radio galaxies offers fresh insights into the universe
~ Some key questions answered on COVID-19 vaccines for African countries
~ Access to urban parks is far from equal – fining people who travel to reach nature is not the answer
~ Hepatitis D: how the virus made the jump from animals to humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter