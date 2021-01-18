Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How anti-vax memes replicate through satire and irony

By Jan Buts, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Translation Studies, Trinity College Dublin
Share this article
For most of us, memes are the harmless fodder of an “extremely online” internet culture, floating benignly between different social media platforms — and, on the whole, making us laugh. But in the shadier corners of the internet, like on the forum 4chan, memes can quickly mutate from jokes into more ambiguous, shocking and potentially harmful viral content.

That’s especially true of memes that call into question the efficacy and safety of vaccines — often termed “anti-vax” content.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID-19 vaccines: how and when will lower-income countries get access?
~ Bacon: how you cook it could partially lower cancer risk
~ Russia: Alexei Navalny's return adds to an already challenging year for Vladimir Putin
~ Unrest in the US has prompted soul-searching in Europe
~ Bold visual warnings are needed to stop people clicking on fake news
~ Food and healthcare in war-torn Tigray: preliminary insights on what's at stake
~ Discovery of two new giant radio galaxies offers fresh insights into the universe
~ Some key questions answered on COVID-19 vaccines for African countries
~ Access to urban parks is far from equal – fining people who travel to reach nature is not the answer
~ Hepatitis D: how the virus made the jump from animals to humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter