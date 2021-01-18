Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Unrest in the US has prompted soul-searching in Europe

By Amelia Hadfield, Head of Department of Politics, University of Surrey
In the wake of the shocking events in Washington, DC, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, published a blog laden with sound and fury, beseeching Europeans to heed the “wake-up call for all democracy advocates around the world world” and to “stand up immediately to every violation of the independence of democratic institutions”.

Many Europeans…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


