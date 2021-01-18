Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bold visual warnings are needed to stop people clicking on fake news

By Fiona Carroll, Senior Lecturer in Digital Media and Smart Technologies, Cardiff Metropolitan University
A senior doctor in charge of the NHS anti-disinformation campaign has said that language and cultural barriers could be causing people from ethnic minorities to reject the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr Harpreet Sood told the BBC it was “a big concern” and officials were working hard to reach different groups “to correct so much fake news”.

Some of the disinformation is religiously targeted with messages falsely claiming the vaccines contain animal produce like pork and beef which goes against the religious beliefs of Muslims…


© The Conversation -


