Human Rights Observatory

Some key questions answered on COVID-19 vaccines for African countries

By Benjamin Kagina, Senior Research Officer, Vaccines For Africa Initiative, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
Vaccines for COVID-19 are generating a lot of talk. To shed some light on which vaccines are available for countries in sub-Saharan Africa, and how the process will work, The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana and Ozayr Patel asked Benjamin Kagina to answer a few questions.

What’s immediately available for African countries?


African health regulatory authorities must approve the use of vaccines before they can be rolled out on the continent. National health regulatory authorities around the continent are working closely with regional and global regulatory bodies to…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


