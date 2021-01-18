Hepatitis D: how the virus made the jump from animals to humans
By Laura Bergner, Postdoctoral Research Assistant Biodiversity, Animal Health & Comparative Medicine, University of Glasgow
Daniel Streicker, Wellcome Trust Senior Research Fellow, University of Glasgow
The genome of hepatitis D doesn’t resemble any known virus, making its origin a mystery. But by mining virus sequences from genetic datasets, a new study may have found the answer.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 18, 2021