Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious kids: how do gills work?

By Culum Brown, Professor, Macquarie University
Share this article
Rather than breathing in and out through the mouth, fish use a one-way system, passing water in one direction over their gills.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The Pfizer vaccine may not be the best choice for frail people, but it's too early to make firm conclusions
~ The U.S. prepares for inauguration
~ Sri Lanka: Covid-19 Forced Cremation of Muslims Discriminatory
~ The U.S. prepares for inauguration
~ Israel: Provide Vaccines to Occupied Palestinians
~ There's no such thing as 'alternative facts'. 5 ways to spot misinformation and stop sharing it online
~ Is your child anxious about starting school for the first time? Here's how you can help
~ Disaster season is here — do you have a Resilience Action Plan? Here's how the small town of Tarnagulla built theirs
~ Biden’s Senate majority doesn't just super-charge US climate action, it blazes a trail for Australia
~ As Trump exits the White House, he leaves Trumpism behind in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter