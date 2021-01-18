Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The U.S. prepares for inauguration

Law enforcement and National Guard troops were out at the nation's 50 capitols ahead of planned demonstrations prior to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. How are authorities preparing for the big event? Plus, Russia's Alexi Navalny was arrested in Moscow after returning from Germany. And we look back at the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.


