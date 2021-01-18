Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Provide Vaccines to Occupied Palestinians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Ramat Gan, Israel on January 9, 2021. © 2021 AP (Jerusalem) – Israeli authorities should provide Covid-19 vaccines to the more than 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, Human Rights Watch said today. While Israel has already vaccinated more than 20 percent of its citizens, including Jewish settlers in the West Bank, it has not committed to vaccinate Palestinians living in the same occupied territory under its military rule. Israel’s duties under…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


