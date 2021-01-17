Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disaster season is here — do you have a Resilience Action Plan? Here's how the small town of Tarnagulla built theirs

By Mittul Vahanvati, Lecturer, School of Global, Urban and Social Studies, RMIT University
Share this article
The small fire and heatwave prone town of Tarnagulla got together, applied for funding and co-produced a resilience action plan so they're better prepared for the next disaster.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is your child anxious about starting school for the first time? Here's how you can help
~ Biden’s Senate majority doesn't just super-charge US climate action, it blazes a trail for Australia
~ As Trump exits the White House, he leaves Trumpism behind in Australia
~ How to stay safe with a new fast-spreading coronavirus variant on the loose
~ It's crucial we address COVID vaccine hesitancy among health workers. Here's where to start
~ Love in the time of algorithms: would you let your artificial intelligence choose your partner?
~ To get ahead as an introvert, act like an extravert. It's not as hard as you think
~ Give cannabis producers more packaging and labelling flexibility
~ The U.S. Founding Fathers would want us to get the COVID-19 vaccine
~ As Joe Biden becomes president, here's an easy proposal for Electoral College reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter