Biden’s Senate majority doesn't just super-charge US climate action, it blazes a trail for Australia

By Jim Orchard, Adjunct Lecturer, Monash University
An aggressive US climate policy rollout could provide a much needed dose of reality to the climate discourse in Canberra – and show Australia the transition can be done.


© The Conversation -


