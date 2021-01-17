Tolerance.ca
As Trump exits the White House, he leaves Trumpism behind in Australia

By Mark Kenny, Professor, Australian Studies Institute, Australian National University
Through recent natural disasters, global upheavals and a pandemic, Australia’s political centre has largely held.

Australians may have disagreed at times, but they have also kept faith with governmental norms, eschewing the false allure of populism beguiling voters elsewhere.

Our federal and state governments…


© The Conversation -


