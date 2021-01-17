Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Opt-out organ donation: Is Nova Scotia’s new 'deemed consent' law ethical?

By Marika Warren, Assistant Professor, Department of Bioethics, Faculty of Medicine, Dalhousie University
Deemed consent organ donation means that everyone is assumed to be an organ donor unless they opt out, but assuming consent raises some ethical issues.


