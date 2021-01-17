Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Niger’s democratic transition is good news, but the threat of insurgency remains high

By Olayinka Ajala, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, Leeds Beckett University
Share this article
Despite the twin problems – poverty and insecurity – that have faced Niger in the past few decades, President Mahamadou Issoufou successfully completed his two-term tenure. In December 2020, the country held the first election to transfer power from one civilian regime…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Trump is out, but US evangelicalism remains alive and well in Africa
~ Kenya must implement data protection law before 2022 presidential election
~ Want to learn to curse like a Russian? There's an Instagram account for that
~ UK Lags Behind Tackling Forced Labor in Xinjiang
~ European Court Accepts Case to Adjudicate Abuses in Crimea
~ In Guinea, President Alpha Condé takes his third term despite long-running controversy
~ Malaysia’s internet regulator deactivates Twitter account after offensive tweets exposed
~ More health inequality: Black people are 3 times more likely to experience pulse oximeter errors
~ President Alpha Condé takes his third term despite long-running controversy
~ A white supremacist coup succeeded in 1898 North Carolina, led by lying politicians and racist newspapers that amplified their lies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter