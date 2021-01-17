Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump is out, but US evangelicalism remains alive and well in Africa

By Dion Forster, Associate Professor of Ethics and Head of Department, Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
African evangelism is born from – and often funded by – American evangelism, and with it comes a damaging cocktail of rightwing ideologies, especially during the Donald Trump years.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Niger’s democratic transition is good news, but the threat of insurgency remains high
~ Kenya must implement data protection law before 2022 presidential election
~ Want to learn to curse like a Russian? There's an Instagram account for that
~ UK Lags Behind Tackling Forced Labor in Xinjiang
~ European Court Accepts Case to Adjudicate Abuses in Crimea
~ In Guinea, President Alpha Condé takes his third term despite long-running controversy
~ Malaysia’s internet regulator deactivates Twitter account after offensive tweets exposed
~ More health inequality: Black people are 3 times more likely to experience pulse oximeter errors
~ President Alpha Condé takes his third term despite long-running controversy
~ A white supremacist coup succeeded in 1898 North Carolina, led by lying politicians and racist newspapers that amplified their lies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter