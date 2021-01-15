Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

European Court Accepts Case to Adjudicate Abuses in Crimea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. © 2009 Reuters On January 14, the European Court of Human Rights issued a significant decision accepting Ukraine’s complaint alleging that Russia is responsible for multiple human rights violations in Crimea. This decision is very important. While the Court did not consider the legality of Russia’s seizure of Crimea, in finding Ukraine’s complaint partially admissible, the Court recognized that Russia has “exercised effective control” over the peninsula since February 2014. Such recognition of Russia’s occupation…


© Human Rights Watch -


