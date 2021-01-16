Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Lags Behind Tackling Forced Labor in Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People work amidst massive piles of cotton in China's Xinjiang province.  The United Kingdom and Canada made coordinated announcements this week to help prevent British and Canadian businesses from being complicit in, or profiting from, human rights violations in China’s Xinjiang region. The move follows growing calls across the political spectrum for the UK government to respond to the Chinese government’s escalating abuses, including credible complaints of forced labor, against Uyghur and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, which supplies nearly a quarter of the world’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


