More health inequality: Black people are 3 times more likely to experience pulse oximeter errors

By Thomas Valley, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Michigan
Michael Sjoding, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School
Susan Dorr Goold, Professor of Internal Medicine and Health Management and Policy, University of Michigan Medical School
Low oxygen levels can be a sign that a patient is in danger. A device that measures oxygen levels has been shown to miss low oxygen levels in Black people much more often than in white people.


