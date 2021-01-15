Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

President Alpha Condé takes his third term despite long-running controversy

By Liam Anderson
Guinean president Alpha Condé succeeded in getting reelected for a third time by imposing a constitutional reform obtained in poll criticized by opposition and organizations.


© Global Voices -


