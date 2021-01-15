A white supremacist coup succeeded in 1898 North Carolina, led by lying politicians and racist newspapers that amplified their lies
By Kathy Roberts Forde, Associate Professor, Journalism Department, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Kristin Gustafson, Associate Teaching Professor in Media and Communication, University of Washington, Bothell
A violent coup to overthrow the government, perpetrated and fueled by white supremacist ideology spread by the white media happened ... in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898.
